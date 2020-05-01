Watch live: White House holds first press secretary briefing in over a year

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing Friday, the first in more than a year.

The last press briefing was on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still in the role. Stephanie Grisham, President Donald Trump's previous press secretary who took over for Sanders never held a briefing.

McEnany, who only recently took the White House press secretary job, used to be Trump's 2020 campaign spokesperson.

The White House announced that McEnany would assume the press secretary role on April 7. Grisham was moved to a chief of staff role in first lady Melania Trump's office.

McEnany, 32, graduated from Harvard Law School and the Georgetown School of Foreign Service and has held a variety of positions in Republican politics over her career. Frequently seen defending Trump on Fox News, she has become the most visible spokesperson for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

She will join the White House at an especially difficult time for the president and his administration as they work to address the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic disaster caused by the partial shutdown of the U.S. economy.

-- CNBC's Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.

