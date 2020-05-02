Coronavirus live updates: Malaysia says partial lockdown costs over $550 million a day; China reports 1 new case

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.3 million

Global deaths: At least 238,380

Most cases reported: United States (1,103,115), Spain (213,435), Italy (207,428), United Kingdom (178,685), and France (167,305). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:32 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

10:20 am: South Korea adds 6 new cases, 2 more deaths

South Korea reported another six coronavirus cases, bringing its total infections to 10,780, according to the latest data by Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the fourth consecutive day that the country had reported below 10 new daily cases, KCDC data showed. There were two additional deaths, taking South Korea's death toll to 250 since the outbreak, said KCDC. — Yen Nee Lee

9:50 am: China reports 1 new infection, no additional deaths

China's National Health Commission said there was one new confirmed case of the coronavirus disease — which was "imported" — and no additional deaths. Cumulatively, confirmed cases in China stood at 82,875 and the death toll at 4,633, according to the health authority. A total of 77,685 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals, said the commission. The NHC also said there were 20 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms. The NHC said there were 989 such cases under medical observation. — Yen Nee Lee

9:19 am: Malaysia will ease partial lockdown measures on Monday

From Monday, Malaysia will relax some partial lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday. Those measures have been in place since March 18. The prime minister said that the country is losing about 2.4 billion Malaysian ringgit ($558.5 million) a day during the partial lockdown, with the total loss estimated to be 63 billion Malaysian ringgit ($14.66 billion) so far. Muhyiddin said almost all economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to resume subject to conditions and standard operating procedures laid down by authorities. Some inter-state travel will also be allowed, he added. But religious, sports and recreational activities that involve large gatherings will still be banned, and schools will remain closed, said the prime minister. Malaysia has reported 6,071 coronavirus cases as of Friday, with 103 deaths, according to its health ministry. — Yen Nee Lee

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 22, 2020. Mohd Daud | NurPhoto | Getty Images

8:58 am: Mexico reports 1,515 new cases, 113 more deaths

Mexico reported 1,515 new coronavirus cases on Friday local time, bringing its tally to 20,739, reported Reuters, citing the country's health ministry. There were 113 additional deaths, which takes the total fatalities to 1,972 since the outbreak, according to the report. — Yen Nee Lee All times below are in Eastern time.

7:08 pm: Dr Fauci will not testify at House hearing on coronavirus response

Trump administration health official Dr. Anthony Fauci was blocked by the White House from testifying at a House hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response next week. White House spokesman Judd Deere said while the administration tries to combat the pandemic, "it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at congressional hearings." Read the full report on the White House move from CNBC's Jacob Pramuk here. —Chris Eudaily

4:30 pm: California Gov. Gavin Newsom says state is 'days, not weeks' away from easing restrictions