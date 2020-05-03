Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 3.4 million, death toll over 243,600

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:17 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Mexico's health ministry said there were 1,349 new known cases of infection and another 89 people died on Saturday, Reuters reported. The total number of cases in the country stands at 22,088 and at least 2,061 deaths.
Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, said on Twitter he tested positive, according to Reuters. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
Over 3.4 million people have been infected worldwide by the coronavirus and more than 243,600 people have died from the respiratory disease Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The United States reported the most number of cases, with over 1.1 million infections and more than 66,000 deaths, Hopkins data showed. Recently, the death toll from Covid-19 surpassed American fatalities from the Vietnam War.
Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany remain some of the worst-affected countries after the U.S.
The virus outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year before it spread rapidly to the rest of the world in just four months. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
All times below are in Eastern time.
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett addressed the coronavirus pandemic during the company's annual shareholder meeting, saying, "Nothing can basically stop America."
"The American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again," Buffett said from Omaha, Nebraska.
Buffett also said he owes White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci a "huge debt of gratitude" for his informative updates on the outbreak.
The shareholder meeting was held virtually for the first time in the company's history to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Read more about what Buffett said on the coronavirus from CNBC's Fred Imbert. —Sara Salinas
Texas reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day as the state heads into its first weekend of reopening the economy with limited measures.
The Texas Department of Health reported 1,293 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, which is its second highest single-day infection rate. This also marks the first time Texas has recorded more than 1,000 cases three days in a row.
Texas now has a total of 30,552 positive cases and 847 fatalities. The spike in infection rate comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on April 28 allowing certain businesses to reopen on May 1.
In-store retail services and dine-in restaurants may operate at up to 25% capacity. Movie theaters and shopping malls are also allowed to operate at up to 25% of the total occupancy. The governor enacted a "stay-at-home" order on April 2. —Jasmine Kim
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: Texas posts third straight day of 1,000 new cases as state reopens