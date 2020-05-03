Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 3.4 million, death toll over 243,600

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.4 million

Global deaths: More than 243,600

Most cases reported: United States (more than 1.1 million), Spain (over 216,500), Italy (over 209,300), United Kingdom (over 183,000), France (over 168,500) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:17 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:06 am: Mexico reports 1,349 new cases and 89 additional deaths

Mexico's health ministry said there were 1,349 new known cases of infection and another 89 people died on Saturday, Reuters reported. The total number of cases in the country stands at 22,088 and at least 2,061 deaths. Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, said on Twitter he tested positive, according to Reuters. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

8:58 am: Global cases exceed 3.4 million, death toll over 243,600

Over 3.4 million people have been infected worldwide by the coronavirus and more than 243,600 people have died from the respiratory disease Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States reported the most number of cases, with over 1.1 million infections and more than 66,000 deaths, Hopkins data showed. Recently, the death toll from Covid-19 surpassed American fatalities from the Vietnam War. Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany remain some of the worst-affected countries after the U.S. The virus outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year before it spread rapidly to the rest of the world in just four months. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

5:06 pm: Buffett says US economy will overcome coronavirus

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett addressed the coronavirus pandemic during the company's annual shareholder meeting, saying, "Nothing can basically stop America."

Warren Buffett Gerry Miller | CNBC

"The American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again," Buffett said from Omaha, Nebraska. Buffett also said he owes White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci a "huge debt of gratitude" for his informative updates on the outbreak. The shareholder meeting was held virtually for the first time in the company's history to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Read more about what Buffett said on the coronavirus from CNBC's Fred Imbert. —Sara Salinas

3:30 pm: Texas reports 1,000 new cases after some businesses start to reopen