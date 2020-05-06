Greece's strict fiscal targets will likely be relaxed in 2021 as well, minister says

Two police officers talk front of the Greek Parliament during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Athens, Greece on April 24, 2020.

Greece might be spared from having to hit strict fiscal targets related to previous bailouts in 2021, a government official told CNBC, given the ongoing health and economic crises.

The country, which has been bailed out three times, agreed in 2018 to reach a primary budget surplus – when a government's revenues are higher than its spending – of 3.5% until 2022. This required level of surplus limits the government's ability to spend, but was agreed with international creditors in return for softer debt repayment conditions.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the economic landscape for Greece, as well as for the wider European Union (EU). As a result, EU policymakers agreed in late March to lift fiscal targets for each member country for as long as necessary, giving them more leeway to tackle the unprecedented economic shock.

Akis Skertsos, deputy minister to the prime minister of Greece, told CNBC Friday that "most likely this will carry on to 2021 as well."

"It has not been decided yet, but as we progress into the crisis these are the signs, because everybody admits that 2021 will also be a difficult year," he added.

The European Union has already been hit hard by the economic impacts of Covid-19 and contracted 3.5% in the first quarter of the year. However, the latest EU forecasts suggest that the 27-member economy could fall as much as 7.4% this year.