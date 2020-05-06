Russia stands by China and tells US it must 'deliver proof' over virus allegations

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.

The U.S. is wrong to accuse China of being responsible for the coronavirus outbreak without providing proof, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said, in the latest sign of a pivot away from Washington and towards Beijing.

As the debate over the origins of Covid-19 continues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNBC that Russia couldn't "show any solidarity" with China-bashing statements from the U.S., and stressed the importance of Moscow's relationship with Beijing.

"We consider it not a proper time, being somewhere in the middle of a severe crisis, an unprecedented crisis, to try to blame everything on the international health organization (the World Health Organization) or, the next day, on China," Peskov said Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" suggesting that the virus emerged from a state laboratory in Wuhan which had conducted research into bat coronaviruses.

Later on Sunday, President Donald Trump said he believed that a "horrible mistake" in China was the cause of the pandemic, though neither he nor Pompeo presented any evidence for their claims.

The comments come after the U.S.' top spy agency said last Thursday that it had determined the virus was not man-made, but was still investigating whether it was caused by "an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

China has vehemently rejected claims that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and has even accused the U.S. of being the origin of the virus. Most experts believe that the virus likely originated in a wet market in Wuhan and was transmitted to humans via bats, or pangolins.

On Tuesday, President Trump told White House reporters that he was planning to release details to support the theory that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Dmitry Peskov, a top Russian official and President Putin's spokesman, told CNBC that such accusations from the U.S. were "very, very serious" and if someone is going to make such accusations, "you have to deliver proof."

"Without proof, we consider it wrong to attack third countries in this, let's say, humbly speaking, non-diplomatic way," he said.

It's not the first time that Trump has pointed the finger of blame at China, having called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" and accused the country of not telling the world about the virus quickly enough. He has said there would be "consequences" for China over the virus, and last week told Reuters that China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

Trump has also blamed the World Health Organization for its response to the outbreak, saying it mismanaged the pandemic before suspending U.S. funding for the United Nations' health agency.