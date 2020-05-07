Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 200, oil rallies, weekly jobless claims ahead

A man wearing a mask walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates:

7:45 am: Jobless claims expected to rise by 3 million

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect just over 3 million Americans to have filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 2. That would bring the seven-week total to about 33 million as the coronavirus pandemic forces massive layoffs across industries. However, the rate of new jobless claims has been steadily falling in recent weeks. Also, a print of 3 million would be lower than the previous number of 3.84 million. —Imbert

7:42 am: Lyft shares gain 16% after revenue jumps 23% year-over-year

Shares of Lyft rose 16% in premarket trading following the company's first quarter earnings results. The ride-hailing company lost an adjusted $1.09 per share for the quarter, which was larger than the 63 cents loss analysts had been expecting, but revenue topped estimates and rose 23% year-over-year. The number of active riders increased by 3% year-over-year. Last Friday, the company said it was laying off or furloughing nearly 17% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs. –Stevens

7:36 am: Peloton shares surge after earnings

Peloton shares jumped 20% during Thursday's premarket trading after the fitness equipment maker's third quarter results. The company lost 20 cents per share, which was more than the 17 cents loss the Street had been looking for, but revenue beat estimates. Peloton said stay-at-home orders sparked a 66% jump in sales, and the company also raised its sales forecast for the current quarter. For the year the stock is up 21%, while the S&P 500 has shed nearly 12%. –Stevens

7:27 am: Stock futures point to rebound on Wall Street