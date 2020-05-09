Coronavirus live updates: US lawmakers urge support for Taiwan's bid to join WHO

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.93 million

Global deaths: At least 276,860

Most cases reported: United States (1,283,846), Spain (222,857), Italy (217,185), United Kingdom (212,629), and Russia (187,859). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:43 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:17 am: US lawmakers call for Taiwan to be included in WHO

Students wearing face masks as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus as they collect their lunch at Dajia Elementary School in Taipei on April 29, 2020 Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. lawmakers are calling for more than 50 countries to support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization as they urge nations to place the fight against the pandemic above politics, according to Reuters. Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, due to China's objections. As such, Taiwan is not part of the WHO, a UN agency. "As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics," leaders from the congressional foreign affairs committees said in a letter on Friday, according to Reuters. — Joanna Tan

All times below are in Eastern time.

9:01 pm: Investors await reports that will shed light on reopening of the economy