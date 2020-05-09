Coronavirus live updates: US lawmakers urge support for Taiwan's bid to join WHO

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:43 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
U.S. lawmakers are calling for more than 50 countries to support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization as they urge nations to place the fight against the pandemic above politics, according to Reuters.
Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, due to China's objections. As such, Taiwan is not part of the WHO, a UN agency.
"As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics," leaders from the congressional foreign affairs committees said in a letter on Friday, according to Reuters. — Joanna Tan
All times below are in Eastern time.
Several key economic reports released next week will provide important insight regarding the economy's reopening progress and are expected to impact the market.
Investors will be examining analyses of consumer and producer inflation, consumer sentiment and retail sales in April, CNBC's Patti Domm reports. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak on Wednesday. — Hannah Miller
