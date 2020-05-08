Coronavirus live updates: WHO calls for research into Wuhan market, Indonesia eases travel restrictions

The April jobs report is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and it's expected to show the worst job losses ever reported as coronavirus restrictions shuttered businesses for the month and put millions out of work. State officials are now attempting to thread the needle between reopening parts of the economy and preventing a resurgence of the virus. As states with the most ambitious reopening plans like Georgia and Texas move forward, epidemiologists around the country are eagerly studying the data for signs of consequences. However, it could take weeks for the decisions to be evident in the data as the virus spreads among asymptomatic carriers.

While the virus appears to be decelerating in some of the nation's first hot spots like New York, New Jersey and the Detroit-metro area, it is gaining speed elsewhere.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 3.8 million

Global deaths: At least 269,881

U.S. cases: More than 1.2 million

U.S. deaths: At least 75,670

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.