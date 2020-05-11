Stock futures rise slightly as investors monitor efforts to reopen the economy

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020.

Stocks futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Monday as investors evaluated the latest attempts to reopen the economy.

Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points, while the S&P 500 futures were trading near the flat line. The Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 30 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose for a sixth day in the previous session, posting its longest winning streak this year. With Monday's gain, the gauge is firmly in the green on the year, up 2.4% and sitting just 6.5% from its record high reached on Feb. 19.

The Dow fell about 100 points to start the week, while the S&P 500 was little changed on Monday.

Investors continued to pile into tech firms whose businesses proved to have the most resilient in the age of coronavirus crisis. Shares of Amazon and Netflix both soared more than 30% this year, while Microsoft gained 18%. Chip maker Nvidia also hit an all-time high on Monday, bringing its 2020 gains to 37%.