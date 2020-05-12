Coronavirus live updates: Burger King locations social distance; WHO sees promise in treatments

Businesses around the world are starting to plan for a restart to operations, as some executives hope the worst is behind us. President Donald Trump on Monday touted the country's ability to test Americans for Covid-19 as central to reopening, however, health officials continue to warn about the potential for a resurgence in cases if economies are reopened too soon. Starting at noon, we'll be covering all the news out of our virtual Healthy Returns Summit, which features in-depth interviews with health care CEOs and industry leaders fighting the pandemic. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.1 million

Global deaths: At least 286,615

US cases: More than 1.3 million

US deaths: At least 80,684 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:52 am: Burger King parent announces changes coming to reopened dining rooms

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, is reopening dining rooms across the country with plans to maintain socially distancing. Signs will indicate if a table is open or closed, and customers won't be able to use self-serve soda machines. Most of the company's restaurants have also erected plexiglass shields, according to an open letter from CEO Jose Cil. Nearly 1,000 of the company's almost 15,000 dining rooms in North American Restaurant Brands locations are fully open, as of Monday. —Amelia Lucas

7:15 am: Cases will rise as states reopen, former FDA chief says

Public health officials and epidemiologists expected to see a steady decline in new U.S. cases by this month, but cases continue to rise in many states, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. He added that states that have eased restrictions, including Alabama, South Dakota and Texas, have already shown an uptick in cases. "We're going to see cases go up now that we're reopening," he told "Squawk Box." "You've seen an uptick in cases. That was expected. We know cases are going to go up as we start to resume activity." "The bottom line is a lot of states are now reopening activity against a backdrop that doesn't meet the criteria that the White House set out in terms of when it would be safe to reopen," he added. —Will Feuer

7:10 am: WHO sees some positive data in potential treatments

The World Health Organization's global "Solidarity Trial" has yielded "potentially positive data" on several treatments, the international body said, according to Reuters. Some treatments included in the trial appear to limit the severity or length of Covid-19, spokeswoman Margaret Harris said at a news briefing, Reuters reported. Treatments included in the global study include remdesivir, ritonavir, Interferon beta-1a and hydroxychloroquine. "We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness, but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus," Harris said. "We do have potentially positive data coming out, but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one." —Will Feuer

7:00 am: German economy contracted by up to 25% during outbreak's peak, bank says

