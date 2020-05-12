Colleges acceptance rates may go higher as schools start aggressively courting applicants

More than ever, the nation's colleges want you to enroll — even if you can't set foot on campus.

That means accepting more students for the Class of 2024 than in recent years.

"Many schools, right now, are still admitting students," said Robert Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review and author of "The Best 385 Colleges."

"Quite a lot of colleges have already dipped into their wait lists, even before May 1, which is unprecedented," said Hafeez Lakhani, president of New York-based Lakhani Coaching.

With an increasing number of incoming freshmen reconsidering their options for the fall, and many international students unable to enter the U.S., some colleges and universities are desperate to hit their enrollment numbers for the 2020-2021 academic year.

"At the end of the day, tuition targets need to be met," Lakhani said. "The most selective universities [are] where you will see the least impact.

"The Harvards of the world are not going to have a lot of trouble filling their seats," he added.

Mid-tier, private universities will be harder hit, according to Lakhani. "They will have to go deep into the wait list and aggressively court candidates."