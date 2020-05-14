Elon Musk appears to be selling more California properties after pledging to 'own no house'

Billionaire Elon Musk appears to be selling more of his California homes on property website Zillow after pledging to "own no house" earlier this month.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has jointly-listed four LA properties on the same hill with a combined asking price of $62.5 million, as well as a mansion in Hillsborough for $35 million, according to Bloomberg.
"Multi property listing which includes 10947 Chalon, 954 Somera, 955 Somera and 958 Somera," the Zillow listing reads.
"Due to listing limitations, additional specs on each individual home, as well as insight on the project as a whole, will be made available upon request by qualified buyers."
The listing, advertised as "for sale by owner," went live on Wednesday.
"A project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles — from the city to the ocean and beyond," the listing reads.
In a bid to mark where the properties sit on the hill, red arrows and red circles were used.
CNBC contacted Zillow to verify that the listing was real, but a spokesperson was not immediately available to comment. A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month, Musk listed two other Bel Air mansions for $30 million and $9.5 million.
One is a five bedroom ranch that is said to be the former home of Hollywood actor Gene Wilder. The 2,756 square-foot ranch comes with an oval pool and a separate guest cottage.
"Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka," the listing reads.
"Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views. Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage."
The other is a palatial six bedroom estate located nearby.
"Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond," the listing reads.
"Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes. Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage."
Zillow CEO Rich Barton tweeted that his team had told him the Bel Air listings were "legit." He deleted the tweet less than an hour after posting it.
Musk, who has a net worth of around $36 billion, told Joe Rogan last week that "possessions kind of weigh you down." Earlier this month he tweeted that he intended to sell almost all of his physical possessions and that he "will own no house."
Moments before he made those remarks, Musk tweeted to the 33.6 million followers he had at the time that Tesla stock was too high, leading to $14 billion being wiped off the company's market cap. It's unclear why he did this.