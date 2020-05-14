Elon Musk appears to be selling more California properties after pledging to 'own no house'

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019.

Billionaire Elon Musk appears to be selling more of his California homes on property website Zillow after pledging to "own no house" earlier this month.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has jointly-listed four LA properties on the same hill with a combined asking price of $62.5 million, as well as a mansion in Hillsborough for $35 million, according to Bloomberg.

"Multi property listing which includes 10947 Chalon, 954 Somera, 955 Somera and 958 Somera," the Zillow listing reads.

"Due to listing limitations, additional specs on each individual home, as well as insight on the project as a whole, will be made available upon request by qualified buyers."

The listing, advertised as "for sale by owner," went live on Wednesday.

"A project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles — from the city to the ocean and beyond," the listing reads.

In a bid to mark where the properties sit on the hill, red arrows and red circles were used.