IRS will allow for mid-year changes to health plans and flex spending accounts

Under ordinary circumstances, the opportunity to make changes to workplace health plans and flexible spending accounts happens only once a year.

However, new guidelines from the IRS allow workers to revisit those elections now in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I cannot think of a time when the IRS has been this flexible," said David Speier, managing director of benefits accounts at Willis Towers Watson.

Employers can now let employees drop their health insurance if they have another option or sign up for insurance if they haven't already, without waiting until the usual fall enrollment period.

Workers can also add family members to their current plan or switch to a different health insurance plan.

"This is important for individuals that were on a spouse or partner's plan and they lost their job due to Covid-19," said Chatrane Birbal, the director of policy engagement at the Society for Human Resource Management.