How the three types of Covid-19 tests work and why each is important

There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. Scientists developed genetic tests within days of the virus's genetic sequencing in early January. More than 630 distinct tests are now commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and the CDC. But there are still shortages as states start to lift shelter-in-place orders.

