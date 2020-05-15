JC Penney could join a growing list of bankruptcies during the coronavirus pandemic

A man walks past a store going out of business on May 5, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many struggling companies over the edge and into bankruptcy. Stay-at-home orders forced many nonessential businesses to close and weakened demand for all types of goods and services overnight. During the past eight weeks, 36.5 million people have filed for jobless benefits. The slowdown has hit some industries harder than others. The number of bankruptcy filings has risen sharply, with little revenue coming in, according to data from the American Bankruptcy Institute. The group reported 560 commercial Chapter 11 filings in April, a 26% increase from last year. "As financial challenges continue to escalate amid this crisis, bankruptcy is sure to offer a financial safe harbor from the economic storm," the institute's executive director, Amy Quackenboss, said in a statement. Companies that headed into this downturn without a financial cushion are already feeling the toll of the abrupt downturn. That's evident among retailers, which had been suffering from online competition and high debt prior to the pandemic. Retail sales tumbled 16.4% in April, with clothing stores taking this biggest hit. This month, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for Chapter 11 protection. J.C. Penney is also weighing a bankruptcy filing, which could come as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. However, with states beginning to reopen businesses and lift stay-at-home restrictions, stores could see customers return. The question is, will these sales be enough to make a difference. Apparel retailers such as Ascena, Tailored Brands and Lands' End are among those being watched carefully. Even industries on solid footing prior to the outbreak may be forever changed. The cruise industry is a good example. Would-be travelers may have a hard time shaking the images of the Diamond Princess, which had more than 700 passengers and crew infected with the coronavirus.

Members of media gather at the Diamond Princess cruise ship, operated by Carnival Corp., docked in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Toru Hanai | Bloomberg Getty Images

Then there are the normal shocks that businesses can usually handle, but the Covid-19 crisis makes those disruptions all the more challenging. The oil sector fits into this category. Employers started limiting business travel in late February. By mid-March, workers started to log in from home to do their jobs. Oil demand plummeted with the decline in business and personal travel. The energy industry has also grappled with a tense price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Diamond Offshore Drilling and Whiting Petroleum cited these factors in their recent bankruptcy filings, while other companies like Chesapeake Energy remain in distress. However, with the price war over and travel restrictions lifting, oil prices are beginning to rally. Here is a rundown of the major companies dealing with the financial fallout of the coronavirus.

Notable bankruptcy filings

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Employees attach hooks from a crane to a set of chains on the quay side, in view of the Ocean Vanguard mobile offshore drilling unit, operated by Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Cromarty, U.K., on Tuesday, July 26, 2016. Matthew Lloyd | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A J. Crew store on 5th Avenue remains closed on May 4, 2020 in New York City. Bryan Thomas | Getty Images

The New York apparel company filed for bankruptcy on May 4 after struggling with slumping sales and huge debt. Its debt was largely the legacy of a leveraged buyout by private-equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, which bought it for $3 billion in 2011. J.Crew had hoped to ease some of its debt burden by taking its more successful Madewell brand public this spring. But the initial public offering was nixed in March as coronavirus slowed down the economy and sparked a huge market sell-off. The retailer had roughly $2.5 billion in annual sales, according to Moody's. But with all its locations forced to close temporarily to halt the spread of Covid-19, sales slowed to a trickle. As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, J.Crew's lenders will convert around $1.65 billion of its debt into equity. The retailer also secured $400 million in financing from current lenders in order to stay in operation during its restructuring. John Varvatos Enterprises The menswear brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6 as part of an agreement to sell all of its business and assets to British private equity firm Lion Capital. John Varvatos said that along with the rest of the luxury retail industry, it had "been greatly impacted by the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic." The outbreak forced the company to temporarily close its stores. As part of the sale agreement, Lion Capital will provide debtor-in-possession financing that will help support the company's operations when combined with its projected cash flows. The private equity firm was already an investor in John Varvatos, having purchased a majority stake in the company in 2012 for an undisclosed amount. Neiman Marcus

Nearing potential bankruptcies

Chesapeake Energy

The oil and gas company is reportedly preparing a bankruptcy filing after its business took a hit from the Saudi-Russia price war and declining demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Oklahoma City-based company was once at the forefront of the U.S. shale boom. The company was burdened with $9 billion in debt even before the pandemic and price war. Chesapeake is in talks to secure $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing that would help it fund operations and is considering skipping a $192 million payment due in August. It also faces a July 1 payment of $136 million. Founded in 1989, Chesapeake has operations in five U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana. It employed about 2,300 people as of the end of 2019. Hertz The car rental company said there are doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. It has secured debt restructuring advisers and is preparing for negotiations with creditors over its $17 billion in debt. The car rental industry has taken serious blows from the coronavirus pandemic, and Hertz laid off 10,000 people amid the crisis, incurring employee termination costs of $30 million. Even before the outbreak, Hertz and other rental companies faced competition from rideshare companies like Uber. The Estero, Florida-based company is now working with restructuring experts at law firm White & Case and investment bank Moelis & Co. in order to address its debt issues. Another factor weighing on the company's finances is that Hertz borrows against the value of its used vehicles. The value of used cars has plunged amid declining demand caused by the pandemic. The company's largest shareholder is billionaire investor Carl Icahn and its shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value since late February. Hertz had about 38,000 employees as of the end of 2019 with 29,000 at its U.S. locations. The company operates approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations, including those under its Dollar and Thrifty brands. JC Penney