Coronavirus live updates: House passes $3 trillion bill; Brazil, Mexico report record highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.5 million

Global deaths: At least 307,159

Most cases reported: United States (More than 1.4 million), Russia (262,843), United Kingdom (238,004), Spain (230,183), Italy (223,885). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:40 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

10:05 am: House Democrats pass $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

House Democrats on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Senate Republicans pledged to block. The House passed the rescue legislation in a close 208-199 vote, with 14 Democrats voting against the bill and one Republican supporting it. Here's what the bill includes. — Jacob Pramuk

9:40 am: Brazil, Mexico report record daily highs

Passengers wearing protective masks at Estacao da Luz, central region of the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 11, 2020. NurPhoto

For a second day running this week, both Brazil and Mexico reported record daily highs. Brazil confirmed 15,305 new cases, bringing its total to 218,223, according to Reuters citing its health ministry. It had 824 deaths, to reach 14,817 fatalities in total. Turmoil in the Latin American country climbed further as it lost its second health minister in a month as the crisis worsened, according to Reuters. Mexico had 2,437 new cases, according to a Reuters report. That brought its tally to 45,032 confirmed infections. The country reported 290 more deaths to a total of 4,767 fatalities, the report said. — Weizhen Tan

9:20 am: U.S. retail sales report signals more rapid restructuring of retail business

The 16.4% plunge in April retail sales signals the retail industry will face a more rapid restructuring with more failures and store closings. Online shopping was the only segment of the retail sector that showed improvement during the month, when most states were shut down. Economists said department stores were the biggest losers but big box stores, like Costco and Walmart, were not down nearly as much and held their own. Online sales rose 8%. — Patti Domm

9:05 am: Global cases cross 4.5 million