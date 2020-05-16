Coronavirus live updates: House passes $3 trillion bill; Brazil, Mexico report record highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:40 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
House Democrats on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Senate Republicans pledged to block.
The House passed the rescue legislation in a close 208-199 vote, with 14 Democrats voting against the bill and one Republican supporting it.
Here's what the bill includes. — Jacob Pramuk
For a second day running this week, both Brazil and Mexico reported record daily highs.
Brazil confirmed 15,305 new cases, bringing its total to 218,223, according to Reuters citing its health ministry. It had 824 deaths, to reach 14,817 fatalities in total.
Turmoil in the Latin American country climbed further as it lost its second health minister in a month as the crisis worsened, according to Reuters.
Mexico had 2,437 new cases, according to a Reuters report. That brought its tally to 45,032 confirmed infections.
The country reported 290 more deaths to a total of 4,767 fatalities, the report said. — Weizhen Tan
The 16.4% plunge in April retail sales signals the retail industry will face a more rapid restructuring with more failures and store closings. Online shopping was the only segment of the retail sector that showed improvement during the month, when most states were shut down.
Economists said department stores were the biggest losers but big box stores, like Costco and Walmart, were not down nearly as much and held their own. Online sales rose 8%. — Patti Domm
Global cases surpassed 4.5 million, with the number of cases in Latin America surging.
Brazil and Mexico both reported record increases in their number of new cases this week, as the infections in other parts of the world such as Europe is slowing.
Confirmed cases in Brazil surpassed that of Germany and France this week. The South American country now has the sixth highest number of infections, with 218,223 cases reported, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. — Weizhen Tan
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: Trump says 'vaccine or no vaccine, we're back;' cities cap food delivery fees