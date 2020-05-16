This is what happens if you stop paying your student loans

The coronavirus relief package lets borrowers forgo student loan payments until this October with no interest or penalties.

It is not a small gesture.

Americans owe more than $1.4 trillion in student debt. The average borrower carried more than $35,000 in loans in 2019.

Story Young, 30, dropped out of college 10 years ago after burning through her savings and exhausting her loan options. She was one class short of earning her degree.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author on what investors should do during pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine on honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Young estimates that she took out around $87,000 in a mix of private and federal loans to pay for college. After a decade of defaults and repayment plans, Young has decided she will never repay the nearly $67,000 in loans she still holds.

Young is not alone.

The Debt Collective was formed in the aftermath of the Occupy Wall Street movement and helps people dispute debts with the goal of canceling student loans, and all debt in general. The group currently has more than 700 people signed up to refuse to repay their loans. It says the rescue bill will only expand the movement.

Check out this video to learn more about borrowers refusing to repay their loans and to learn about what consequences they may face.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.