California Gov. Gavin Newsom says sporting events without spectators, in-store retail could begin in June

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state could allow professional sporting events to reopen without spectators as early as the first week of June.

Newsom also said that the state could alter its state-wide stay-at-home order to allow in-store retail. Some retailers in the state have been able to offer curbside pickup as part of the state's phase one reopening.

Newsom said the additional reopening is conditioned on California's ability to hold the rate of Covid-19 transmissions steady and no additional stress is added to hospitals and intensive-care units. The governor has also allowed individual jurisdictions to decide whether they believe it's safe to adhere to his state-wide reopening plan.

Earlier on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's asked major league sports teams to start planning to reopen or start their seasons without fans, adding that the state is willing to help.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.