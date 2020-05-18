Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 400, Powell says 'no limit,' oil surging

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
Stocks poised to benefit from a reopening of the economies stifled by the coronavirus pandemic rose in premarket trading on Monday. Cruise lines, airlines and retailers are some of the industries jumping, as hopes of reopening kindles cautious risk appetite about the beaten down stocks. Delta Air Lines rose 4.3% in extended trading before the bell on Monday. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines both rose more than 5%. American Airlines gained 3.5%. Cruise lines Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line rose 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Retails also got a lift on Monday with Kohl's and Nordstrom jumping more than 3%. TJX Companies rose 2.5%. —Fitzgerald
Even after the Federal Reserve has unloaded an unprecedented level of help for markets and the economy, Chairman Jerome Powell said there are still more weapons available. "Well, there's a lot more we can do," Powell said during a "60 Minutes" interview aired Sunday evening on CBS. "But I will say that we're not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have. So there's a lot more we can do to support the economy, and we're committed to doing everything we can as long as we need to." Powell also said he sees GDP potentially falling by more than 30% but he does not foresee another Depression. – Cox
U.S. stock futures traded sharply higher on Monday morning as investors aimed to claw back some of last week's losses amid optimism around the economy reopening. Dow futures traded 400 points higher, or 1.7%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% last week, notching its worst week since March. The Dow industrials finished the week down 2.65%, its worst week since April 3. —Imbert
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.