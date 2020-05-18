Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 400, Powell says 'no limit,' oil surging

The bronze statue "Fearless Girl" on Wall Street wears a respirator mask. Benno Schwinghammer | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

7:36 am: Reopening stocks rise

Stocks poised to benefit from a reopening of the economies stifled by the coronavirus pandemic rose in premarket trading on Monday. Cruise lines, airlines and retailers are some of the industries jumping, as hopes of reopening kindles cautious risk appetite about the beaten down stocks. Delta Air Lines rose 4.3% in extended trading before the bell on Monday. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines both rose more than 5%. American Airlines gained 3.5%. Cruise lines Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line rose 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Retails also got a lift on Monday with Kohl's and Nordstrom jumping more than 3%. TJX Companies rose 2.5%. —Fitzgerald

7:27 am: Powell says 'there's a lot more' the Fed can do to help

Even after the Federal Reserve has unloaded an unprecedented level of help for markets and the economy, Chairman Jerome Powell said there are still more weapons available. "Well, there's a lot more we can do," Powell said during a "60 Minutes" interview aired Sunday evening on CBS. "But I will say that we're not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have. So there's a lot more we can do to support the economy, and we're committed to doing everything we can as long as we need to." Powell also said he sees GDP potentially falling by more than 30% but he does not foresee another Depression. – Cox

7:17 am: Dow futures surge as Wall Street tries to recover from last week's decline