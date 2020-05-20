Americans have lost $35 million to coronavirus scams — here's what to be wary of

It will apparently take more than a global pandemic to slow down scammers.

Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 related scams were reported to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network as of this week.

And according to Adam Levin, co-founder of Credit.com and founder of CyberScout, the coronavirus shutdown has created the perfect environment for scammers to thrive.

"We are working with our children and home schooling. We're sharing devices with our children. We're trying to juggle work and family. But to a hacker, we are their day job," Levin said.

Check out this video to see the new scams that are popping up to take advantage of the coronavirus and to learn how you can protect yourself.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.