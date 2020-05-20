IRS will allow people to put away more money in health savings accounts

Tom Werner

Next year, the IRS will allow people to put away even more money in health savings accounts, a tax-advantaged account you can use for medical expenses. Health savings accounts work alongside high deductible health plans. You can save money on a pretax or tax-deductible basis, have it grow tax free and then use the money to cover health care costs free of taxes. Workplace HSAs have a fourth surprise benefit: Pretax contributions you make to your HSA, as well as contributions your employer makes to the account, avoid Social Security and Medicare taxes. In 2021, the HSA contribution limit will rise to $3,600 for people with self-only coverage in a high deductible plan, according to the IRS.

That's up from $3,550 in 2020. Those with family plans will be able to stash up to $7,200 in 2021, which is up from $7,100 in 2020. Accountholders who are over age 55 can save an extra $1,000 annually as a catch-up contribution.

Key differences between an HSA and FSA