Lowe's funds $25 million in grants to help minority businesses reopen; CEO challenges other executives to 'do our part'

Lowe's announced Wednesday that it would assist minority-owned businesses with $25 million in grants to support efforts to relaunch the American economy.

Lowe's is dishing out the funds to help small businesses, especially home improvement professionals, in need of masks, personal protective equipment and other supplies to operate safely. The new funds follow $340 million of support the home improvement retailer provided for Covid-19 response activities in the first quarter.

"These are going to be minority businesses and other businesses that are now starting to reopen," CEO Marvin Ellison told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a "Mad Money" interview. "So we just want to continue to not only run a good business but also be a great corporate citizen in all of the communities that we operate in."

The news follows a $100 million commitment from businessman and basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, through his majority ownership in EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, to work with MBE Capital Partners to help minority and women business owners who have had a hard time getting their hands on capital in the Payroll Protection Program, the small enterprise rescue program established under the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend, whose former team itself returned $4.6 million in PPP loans after falling under scrutiny, said he stepped in to assist businesses that had a disadvantage in accessing the funds through lenders.

A watchdog report found that "rural, minority and women-owned businesses may not have received the loans as intended" because the SBA failed to advise lending institutions to prioritize underserved communities as laid out in the spending measure.

"To all my fellow CEOs out there running large companies: Let's do our part to help the small businesses get back up and going," Ellison said.