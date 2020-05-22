Cities are letting restaurants set up tables in streets and parking lots to ease the pain of coronavirus restrictions

Forbici Modern Italian's temporary outdoor dining tent in Tampa, Florida. Forbici Modern Italian

The economics of reopening

Restaurants are a low margin business, even when dining rooms can be filled to maximum occupancy. But now, in many cities and states where indoor dining is allowed again, restaurants must operate with reduced capacity — often 25% to start. While this is done with public health in mind to allow for social distancing, it complicates the economic picture for many restaurant owners as they decide whether to reopen their dining rooms. Gigante's Forbici Modern Italian had continued to offer takeout after DeSantis suspended on-premise dining in March. On May 4, restaurants in most of the state were able to resume dine-in service, capped at 25% capacity inside along with a host of other safety precautions. Forbici had an existing sidewalk patio to supplement the limited indoor tables. But Gigante said it still would be equivalent to less than half of the restaurant's pre-pandemic capacity. "Running a business at half capacity gives you half revenue and you still have to staff it as if you're at full revenue," said Gigante, a veteran restaurateur in Florida. The tables housed under the on-street tent means Forbici's capacity is closer to normal levels. Plus, this week, restaurants were allowed to expand to 50% indoor capacity. Tampa's pilot program, initially set for two weeks, will continue in modified form, Mayor Jane Castor said in an interview. Some streets that there were barricaded will no longer be closed off. Others, such as the stretch near Forbici, will remain closed, and the city continues to encourage businesses to utilize parking lots for outdoor service. Castor's executive order to create the program essentially suspends certain city code and permit requirements that pertained to outdoor dining, making it easier for restaurants to start offering it.

People gather for food and drinks in the Over-the-Rhine District as restaurants and bars begin to reopen in the wake of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, on May 16, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Jason Whitman | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Cincinnati's program, for example, allows restaurants to apply for expedited permitting to set up temporary outdoor tables. Cranley, the city's mayor, said the street closures will be phased in over the next few weeks as restaurants develop operating plans and apply for permits. In Ohio, restaurants began offering outdoor dining on Friday. Indoor seating is allowed starting Thursday, with a variety of restrictions and mandatory safety protocols in place.

Health considerations

A key reason for the push to expand outdoor dining: the belief that the risk of infection from Covid-19 is lower when you're outside compared to being inside. Early studies, particularly one examining outbreaks in China, seem to help support this belief. Dr. Jonathan Temte, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin, stressed there has not been a definitive scientific conclusion reached about the outdoor transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. But there are "supporting concepts" around other viruses that back up the idea that transmission risk is lower outdoors, as long as people take precautions, said Temte, associate dean for public health and community engagement at the university's School of Medicine and Public Health. People should not forget about social distancing, just because they happen to be outside, he said. For example, he said standing in an airport security line right now, even if it were moved outdoors, "would be a problem." "It has to do with the proximity to other people and the time that you're in that proximity," Temte explained. Indeed, the mayors of Tampa and Cincinnati said they had concerns that people would start to loiter and congregate outdoors. Castor said Tampa has tried to avoid that by mandating restaurants serve customers by reservation only for the tables set up outdoors through the program. "We can't have people congregating, waiting on a table. They need to know where they're going and what time they're going," said Castor, who added the city also has a policy of "no seat, no service."

The comfort factor

The expansion of outdoor service may address one of the central questions that lingers as states ease restrictions on businesses: If you open it, will customers come? Catherine Manabat, co-owner of HomeMakers Bar in Cincinnati's Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, said their craft cocktail bar has pivoted to takeout and tried other ways to serve their customers, such as video tutorials, during the pandemic. She said plans for restarting dine-in service are still being worked out — where tables would go, the logistics of serving customers. But HomeMakers Bar is in one of the city's designated areas for the outdoor street dining program, which is a consideration as it plans for reopening, Manabat said. Manabat said she is always focused on making sure customers feel comfortable at HomeMakers, a goal that takes an added significance during a public health crisis. "We didn't have outdoor seating prior to this, so that just gives a lot more range and option to be able to provide that comfort and safety," Manabat said. Gigante, of Forbici, said he believes the option to sit outside does give some customers an extra layer of comfort, making them more willing to patronize businesses. In the days before Florida's restrictions went into effect, he had started noticing fewer people wanted to sit inside. "We didn't allow outside to be booked on OpenTable, so they were all calling and saying, 'I've got a reservation inside. Can we sit on the patio?" Gigante said. "And now with this beautiful tent, it's the same way. People all want to sit outside."

Not the 'cure-all solution'