How the coronavirus pandemic delivery surge created a lifeline for Blue Apron meal kits

Blue Apron has been on a roller-coaster ride ever since going public in 2017. The meal-kit delivery company's stock first flirted with a potential delisting in 2018 when it fell below $1, and it was back around $2 in March right as the stock market bottomed. Earlier this year it was reported that a number of options were being considered just to stay alive, including private ownership or even sale of the company.

By the end of the fourth quarter 2019, the company had just over 350,000 customers — a 9% drop from the previous quarter. Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski acknowledged "strategic alternatives" the company has considered since she assumed the role of CEO in April 2019. But since then, the world has been rocked by Covid-19 and the economic repercussions.

Negative as many of those repercussions have been, state governments enforced shelter-in-place restrictions throughout the pandemic that have made delivery companies like Blue Apron an essential service in the coronavirus economy. According to Nielsen data, U.S. customers spent around $100 million on meal kits for the month ending April 11, which is nearly double the sales during the same period in 2019.

Blue Apron's growth has been limited compared to competitors, like Berlin-based HelloFresh, which had U.S. sales of $450 million in the first quarter, while also doubling its U.S. customer base and increasing revenue by 66% year-over-year. Still, Blue Apron added 200,000 customers in Q1 — a step in the right direction for a company that not long ago found itself on life support.

Amid shelter-in-place orders, Blue Apron's stock was up 400% from mid-March to mid-April giving some investors hope that restaurant closures could revive a company that was valued at almost $2 billion around the time of their 2017 IPO. For Kozlowski, it's momentum to build on despite a mixed earnings report that showed net revenue decrease year-over-year, but increase quarter-over-quarter.

The former Etsy COO says that she was brought on just over a year ago to help the company return to growth, which began with a strategy she laid out in August 2019, and is now being accelerated due to Covid-19. Executing that strategy has meant an effort to reach new client segments with marketing campaigns targeting singles and empty nesters, versus strictly the couples and young families that are the core customers from Blue Apron's initial growth period. "Prior to my time, there was not as much capital available to invest in marketing," Kozlowski said.

In the first quarter of 2020, marketing expenditure accounted for just under 15% of Blue Apron's net revenue, up from 10% in the first quarter of 2019. For historical comparison, marketing accounted for almost 25% of net revenue in the first three months of 2017, before Blue Apron went public.

Investment in marketing was also the core reason the company began looking into "strategic alternatives" at the beginning of 2020. But "we never said 'sell the company,'" according to Kozlowski, referring to a Reuters' report from February. "We said a broad range of things were a possibility, and specifically, [the options being considered] was to provide the ability to invest in marketing on top of the product initiatives that we were doing to achieve the second half of our growth plans."