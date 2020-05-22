Stock market live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of holiday weekend, China drops GDP target

New York, USA - May 8, 2018: Wall Street sign near New York Stock Exchange with flags of the United States. ymgerman | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Here's what's happening:

7:40 am: Oil drops more than 5% on demand concerns

Oil prices moved lower on Friday after China abandoned its 2020 GDP target, fueling concerns that petroleum-product demand will remain depressed in the world's second-largest oil user. West Texas Intermediate dipped 5.6%, or $1.92, to trade at $32.00 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent traded 4.7% lower at $34.37. The pullback comes amid a period of strength for oil, and due to a jump earlier this week oil is still on track to post its fourth straight week of gains. "The price of oil have been rising and rising and rising over the last couple of weeks. Although there is reason for the higher levels, a constant increase is not sustainable or justified," said Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu. — Stevens

7:20 am: China decides not to set economic growth target for 2020

China took the unusual step of deciding not to set a target for its economic growth for 2020 thanks to the unprecedented uncertainty introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in an English-language text report. The country's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter, while unemployment has held hear historic highs thought data as recent as April suggest some recovery. Last year, China's GDP grew by 6.1%, just making the official target range of 6% to 6.5%. — Franck, Cheng

7:15 am: Stock futures fall, point to more losses to end the week