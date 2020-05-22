This is the average coronavirus stimulus payment in your state

Over 152 million stimulus checks have been issued to individuals over the last six weeks, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.
In all, the agencies have distributed $257.9 billion in Economic Impact Payments. Uncle Sam began depositing the funds into taxpayers' bank accounts in mid-April.
The average payment came out to $1,809.
"Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We also continue to urge those who don't normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov."
Treasury and the IRS released a state-by-state breakdown of stimulus payments made through the program so far.
See below for the details on your state and the average stimulus payment.
Residents in California have received the most in terms of total cash paid. The Golden State received $27.8 billion in payments, distributed among 16.8 million individuals.
Texas followed in second: $21.6 billion distributed among 12.4 million people. Florida rounded out the top three, having received $17.5 billion distributed over 10.6 million individuals.
Individuals are eligible for up to $1,200, while those who are married and file jointly can get up to $2,400.
Households are also eligible for $500 per child under age 17.
The IRS determines what you get based on the adjusted gross income reported on your 2018 or 2019 tax return.
Single filers with an AGI between $75,000 and $99,000 (or between $150,000 and $198,000, if you're married and filing jointly) get smaller payments.
You don't need to have a tax return on file for the IRS to send you a stimulus check. In that case, the IRS has created a site for non-filers to submit relevant data to the taxman.
Individuals receiving government benefits via Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement or Veterans Affairs will receive their stimulus payment automatically.
