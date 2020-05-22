This is the average coronavirus stimulus payment in your state

Over 152 million stimulus checks have been issued to individuals over the last six weeks, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

In all, the agencies have distributed $257.9 billion in Economic Impact Payments. Uncle Sam began depositing the funds into taxpayers' bank accounts in mid-April.

The average payment came out to $1,809.

"Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We also continue to urge those who don't normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov."

Treasury and the IRS released a state-by-state breakdown of stimulus payments made through the program so far.

See below for the details on your state and the average stimulus payment.