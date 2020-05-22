Trump slams governors, demands they open houses of worship 'right now'

President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that governors reopen churches, synagogues and mosques "right now," and threatened to "override" state leaders' restrictions if they do not do so by the weekend.

The surprise announcement marked the president's latest attempt to ramp up the political stakes surrounding the country's coronavirus recovery efforts. He is facing a tough reelection fight and as he sinks in polls against apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump said it was an "injustice" that some state leaders have allowed "liquor stores and abortion clinics" to stay open amid the Covid-19 pandemic while closing houses of worship.

"It's not right," Trump said. "I'm calling houses of worship essential."

"If there's any question, they're going to have to call me, but they're not going to be successful in that call," Trump said of state leaders.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend," Trump said.

"If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

But it's far from clear if Trump has the authority to do so.

States, not the federal government, have imposed harsh restrictions on residents and businesses to try to slow the spread of the disease. The White House has only released guidelines for states and regional leaders to follow as they combat the disease.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, when asked what authority allows Trump to override a governor's rules, did not provide a specific provision.

Instead, she said "the president will strongly encourage every governor to allow their churches to reopen – and boy, it's interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to seem to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed."

The 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

With the U.S. economy straining under the social distancing rules, Trump has loudly called on the country to begin the reopening process.

More than 1.58 million cases and at least 95,052 deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The White House had recently fought with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make its forthcoming guidelines for reopening areas of worship more lenient, NBC News reported Thursday.