Coronavirus live updates: Oxford readying a phase 2 vaccine trial; cases surge in India

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is approaching 100,000 about five months after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country. More than 1.57 million people across the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that "we are not closing our country" if the spread of the virus flares up again. States continue to chart a path forward, reopening nonessential businesses and easing restrictions on movement. Even the hardest hit states in the country, New York and New Jersey, are reopening beaches for Memorial Day weekend.
7:06 a.m. ET— AstraZeneca and Oxford University have announced plans to move their vaccine candidate to human trials and have already started to recruit up to 10,260 adults and children for the next phase of trials, the university said.
On Thursday, AstraZeneca announced it received about $1.2 billion in funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to accelerate development of the potential vaccine. Human trials began last month with over 1,000 volunteers in the south of England. No trial data has been released.
The university said it's now recruiting for a phase 2 trial, which will include older adults and children, to assess if the immune response varies in different age demographics. The phase 3 trial will assess how well the vaccine actually defends against infection from the coronavirus.
"The speed at which this new vaccine has advanced into late-stage clinical trials is testament to Oxford's ground-breaking scientific research," AstraZeneca executive Mene Pangalos said. —Will Feuer
7:00 a.m. ET— India's health ministry reported the country had recorded its highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began.
The country of approximately 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 cases on Friday, a roughly 5% increase from Thursday's figures.
To date, India has recorded 3,583 fatalities due to the virus, according to the health ministry. —Sam Meredith
