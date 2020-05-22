Coronavirus live updates: Oxford readying a phase 2 vaccine trial; cases surge in India

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is approaching 100,000 about five months after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country. More than 1.57 million people across the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that "we are not closing our country" if the spread of the virus flares up again. States continue to chart a path forward, reopening nonessential businesses and easing restrictions on movement. Even the hardest hit states in the country, New York and New Jersey, are reopening beaches for Memorial Day weekend.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 5.12 million

Global deaths: At least 333,382

U.S. cases: More than 1.57 million

U.S. deaths: At least 94,729

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.