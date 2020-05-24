Consumers lose $3 billion a year in unspent gift cards

Americans love gift cards. And the U.S. is the world's biggest market — by a long shot.

The plastic cash substitute has been the most popular holiday item on shoppers' lists for 13 years in a row.

In 2019 alone, U.S. consumers loaded up on gift cards from brands like Starbucks, Amazon and Home Depot to the tune of about $98 billion — a 90% increase from 2005.

But a lot of that money is winding up at the bottom of dresser drawers and forgotten in wallets.

Gift cards are usually spent within the first year from the date of purchase. But if you're one of those who has sat on a gift card for longer than 12 months, you're not alone.

About 2% to 4% of gift card money goes unused every year. That adds up to between $2 billion and $4 billion — just in the U.S., according to Mercator Advisory Group.

"That's a lot of money," said Erin Wood, chair of the Retail Gift Card Association. "And so across America, at any given time, there could be unclaimed, unused balances on gift cards that equate into the billions of dollars."

A 2009 federal consumer protection law stipulated that most gift cards cannot expire within five years from the date they were activated and placed limits on inactivity fees.

And for consumers who prefer having cash on hand instead of shopping, online sites like Cardpool and Raise sell unwanted gift cards. The resale value generally ranges from below 70% to more than 90% depending on the popularity of the card.

But retailers and some state governments can claim a portion of that money, too.