Employers are making it easier for workers to tap their 401(k) savings

Just as employees need a few extra dollars to get by, employers are increasing access to their 401(k) savings. Make sure you proceed with caution before you tap those funds. Close to 2 out of 3 companies have increased access to in-service distributions from employees' retirement accounts, according to a recent survey by Willis Towers Watson. The human resources consultancy polled 816 employers — representing 12 million employees — during the week of April 20. In-service distributions are a way for workers to withdraw or roll over funds saved in their retirement accounts, and do so while they're still working for that employer.

It's a timely move, as the CARES Act is now allowing savers to take emergency withdrawals — known as hardship distributions — of up to $100,000 from their retirement plans. Individuals who are under age 59½ can withdraw their 401(k) and 403(b) funds without the usual 10% early withdrawal penalty. This also applies to individual retirement accounts. "You should see if there are other options," said Robyn Credico, defined contribution consulting leader at Willis Towers Watson. "If there are no other options, this is the last resort."

Spreading the tax load

Under normal circumstances, if you were to withdraw money from your retirement plan, you would be subject to a 10% penalty if you're under age 59½, along with income taxes on the amount you're taking. The CARES Act allows you to pay the taxes over the course of three years. You can also replenish the amount that you pulled from your retirement account over that time .(And that's above the usual annual contribution limit.) These distributions may be taken by people who themselves are diagnosed with coronavirus, or whose spouse or dependent has been diagnosed with it, or who experience adverse financial consequences from being quarantined, laid off or furloughed.

Three considerations