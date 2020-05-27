Watch live: SpaceX launches NASA astronauts for the first time

[Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is launching NASA astronauts for the first time on Wednesday, so long as weather does not disrupt the current plan.
The mission is called Demo-2 and will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. since 2011. It is also the first crewed launch in the history of Elon Musk's company, its most important milestone yet.
If NASA and SpaceX decide to postpone the launch, the mission has back-up times set for Saturday at 3:22 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The historic importance of Demo-2 is drawing a wide audience, from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to the nation's capital. VIPs scheduled to attend at NASA's Kennedy Space Center include President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. SpaceX founder and CEO Musk plans to watch from within the mission control room just a few miles from the launch site.
