Former Google activist Claire Stapleton is starting an advice newsletter for frustrated tech workers

It's been a year since Claire Stapleton left Google, claiming she was unfairly pushed out. Now she's seeking to reprise her early days at Google by offering practical advice to tech workers with an informal weekly newsletter called Tech Support.

Stapleton told CNBC it's part of a calling of sorts. She wants to take what she learned in her 12 years at Google and use it to help tech workers with questions both mundane and existential. The first edition, which comes out Friday, will focus on the topic of marketing employees grappling with the nature of their work at major tech platforms, she said. Another will be about handling bad managers.

Stapleton, a former employee at Google's YouTube division led a massive, companywide walkout in 2018 in response to a report in The New York Times that Google had paid a $90 million severance package to former executive Andy Rubin, despite credible allegations of sexual misconduct while at the company. (Rubin has denied all wrongdoing.) She left the company a year ago, claiming retaliation by company leaders, CNBC reported. The company denied her claims.

Since then, Google employees past and present have cited her and the Google walkout as examples of employee activism and management's role in its culture change. She's also garnered attention beyond Silicon Valley for essays describing her experience at the tech giant.

The newsletter comes as tension between employers and their workers have caused internal strife at tech companies -- including at Google.

Stapleton said she started Tech Support due to an onslaught of questions she received from Google and non-Google employees since she left the company last June.

"After the walkout happened, I would constantly get messages from Googlers and it was so strange. I did a lot of coffees and hangouts with people. I was like 'what you looking for?' Turned out, a lot of issues could be boiled down to bad managers and toxic environments."

She also said that because of Covid-19's economic impact, she knows people can't just quit. "People aren't going to be quitting in protest right now," she said. "There's a motivation to resolve their issues and work them out mentally. I think there's room to offer some really practical advice."