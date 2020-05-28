Thinking of taking money from your 401(k)? Check out this scary math first

Never has the money sitting in your 401(k) retirement savings plan looked so enticing.

Thanks to the CARES Act stimulus package Congress passed in March, if you've been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, you can pull up to $100,000 from your retirement account through the end of the year, without being dinged the usual 10% early withdrawal penalty if you're under age 59½. You still have to pay taxes on the money, but you can do so over three years.

Meanwhile, the other way to get money from your 401(k) plan — through a loan — has also become a more generous option amid the pandemic, with the amount you can borrow from your nest egg rising to $100,000 from $50,000 until Sept. 22. (Your employer has to agree to these changes.)

People are biting. Since the CARES Act went into effect on March 27, Fidelity has seen more than 370,000 individuals take a distribution from their retirement savings account, according to the brokerage firm. The average amount yanked out was around $13,000, but more than 8,500 savers took the entire $100,000 allowed under the law.

"With between 38% and 78% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, this results in pressure to tap account balances that were intended for long-term goals like retirement," said Nate Miles, head of retirement at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Yet, if you can, you should leave your savings alone, experts say.

"While it's easier to access retirement funds to address short-term financial pressures, any withdrawal is going to impact your long-term plans, even if you pay it back over time," said Nathan Voris, the senior managing director of business strategy at Schwab Retirement Plan Services.

"It may mean you'll have to work for a few years longer, or it may mean you'll need to save much more in the future."