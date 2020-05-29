Biden 'furious' over Trump's call for violence against Americans in Minneapolis protests of George Floyd death

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Castle, Delaware, U.S. May 25, 2020.

Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he is "furious" over President Donald Trump "calling for violence against American citizens" during the protests in Minneapolis over the death in police hands of a black man, George Floyd.

"Enough," wrote Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in a tweet thread responding to Twitter posts from Trump.

The president early Friday, after a police precinct in Minneapolis was torched by protestors, wrote on Twitter that he was willing to send the National Guard to deal with the chaos, adding: "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

At the time of Trump's tweet, the Minneapolis National Guard had already been activated by the state's governor, Tim Walz.

Biden's thread also referenced the arrest Friday morning on live television by Minnesota state police of Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was covering the protests in response to Floyd's death. Jimenez soon after was released.

"This is not abstract: a black reporter was arrested while doing his job this morning, while the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free. I am glad swift action was taken, but this, to me, says everything," Biden wrote.

"I will not lift the President's tweet. I will not give him that amplification," Biden wrote.

"But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I'm furious, and you should be too."

Biden added: "I will be speaking more about the events in Minnesota later today."