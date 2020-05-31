After flocking downtown to woo millennials, offices might be moving back to the suburbs

McDonald's opened its new $250 million headquarters in Chicago in 2018, after 47 years in the suburbs. Source: McDonald's

And millennials, which are the generation born between 1981 and 1996, might end up driving this trend — again. Twenty-seven percent of adults in the U.S. are considering moving homes because of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers, which surveyed 1,004 people over a 3-day period from May 22 to May 24. But an even greater 43% of millennials, within that group, are considering a move, the survey found. Many are looking to the suburbs and rural towns, it said. Meantime, new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on safe ways for employers to reopen their offices say, among a number of measures: Workers should commute alone (no subways); desks should be positioned 6 feet apart; communal coffee pots and snack machines should be replaced with single-serve options; and windows should be opened to try to help regulate air flow. The CDC is also recommending elevator use be limited. That particular guideline does not bode well for towering office buildings such as those found at Related Cos.' Hudson Yards development in Manhattan, which is still not fully leased but has already signed on office tenants including Facebook and Amazon. (Twenty flights of stairs, anyone?) Still, experts agree that a permanent work-from-home setup is not ideal for many. "It's not working from home that people want to do forever," said James Ritman, executive vice president and managing director at commercial real estate service firm Newmark Knight Frank's Connecticut office. "I think the big thing is, people who have commuted in the past are saying, 'I can be a lot more productive if I can work closer to home.'" Ritman said he has already done two so-called coronavirus office deals in the suburbs of Connecticut. One is with a company that had an office lease expiring in New York City, he said, that had not been contemplating getting a space in Connecticut prior to the Covid-19 crisis. Another is with a business that signed a short-term deal on an office space for workers that live nearby, to see how it pans out, he said. "Having these satellite offices is starting to make more sense," Ritman said.