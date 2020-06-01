U.K. government's impatience with lockdown risks a second wave of the coronavirus, scientist warns

Britain's government is putting the country at risk of a second wave of Covid-19 by rushing out of lockdown, a leading scientist has warned.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Monday, David King, who served as the U.K. government's chief scientific advisor between 2000 and 2007, said he "absolutely" believed policymakers were moving too quickly to ease lockdown measures.

The U.K. is still at coronavirus alert level 4, meaning transmission is high or rising exponentially. Government policy states that social distancing must remain in place at this level, with "gradual relaxing of restrictions and social distancing measures" not supposed to happen until the country moves down into alert level 3.

However, the country — which has been in lockdown since late March — eased some of its lockdown restrictions on Monday, with people in England allowed to meet outside in socially-distanced groups of up to six and primary schools able to resume classes. Non-essential shops in England are being allowed to reopen from June 15.

On Sunday, 1,936 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded by the British government, taking the total number of lab-confirmed infections in the U.K. up to 274,762 to date. According to government data, 38,489 people who tested positive for the virus had died as of May 31, with 113 new deaths recorded for the day.

Scientists on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), however, have estimated that there are still around 8,000 new infections happening every day in England alone.

"If we continue with 8,000 infections a day and continue to lift the lockdown, then I fear the risk of a second wave becomes very real," King said. "If we show impatience just as we're getting it under control — and I think the government is showing impatience — the risk of a second wave becomes greater."

While he noted that daily deaths from Covid-19 had fallen from almost 1,200 at the peak of the country's epidemic to around 200, he warned that the government's premature scaling back of its mitigation measures could lead to a resurgence of the virus.

"I fear we can anticipate with the uplifting of the lockdown that this could get worse," he told CNBC, predicting that the "flocks of people" congregating would be problematic in the effort to keep the virus under control.

"Outdoors, two meters apart, that's not a problem, but how do they get to the beach? In coaches, in trains and buses. One person with the virus puts the whole coach full of people at risk," he said.

"We have to be extremely careful — I wouldn't lift the lockdown. We've had nine weeks of good behavior from the public, by lifting the lockdown in any way people are taking their eyes off the importance in carrying on just a few more weeks so that we can get this thing under control."

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the U.K. was unlikely to experience a rise in Covid-19 transmission if the public adhered to the government's social-distancing guidelines, according to Reuters.