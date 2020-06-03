The coronavirus crisis could have a lasting impact on the gender wage gap

Even with millions of Americans working from home and sharing in some childcare responsibilities, the wage gap among parents persists — and could likely worsen due to Covid-19.

In the U.S., women who work full time are typically paid about 80 cents for every dollar paid to their male counterparts, but the wage gap between working mothers and fathers is even larger.

Mothers are paid only 70 cents for every dollar paid to fathers, which translates to a loss of $18,000 a year, according to a new analysis of Census data by the nonprofit advocacy organization National Women's Law Center. The pay gap worsens significantly for minorities, particularly African-American women and Latinas, the center also found.

More from Personal Finance:

Military families face housing limbo during Covid-19

How the pandemic is shaking retirement confidence

How to land a work-from-home job

"There is likely to be some negative impact on women's earnings as a result of this crisis," said Emily Martin, the center's vice president for education & workplace justice.

"The economic crisis is happening at the very moment that families are losing flexibility around childcare," Martin said.

Since the coronavirus started trashing the economy, women have been disproportionately cutting back on job hours to take care of their children, Martin explained. "For many women, they were less able to be available for work at the moment that employers were cutting jobs."