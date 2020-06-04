Democrats plan to introduce police reform bill on Monday, Nancy Pelosi says

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 28, 2020.

Democrats plan to introduce a police reform bill Monday during nationwide uproar over police brutality and racism in the justice system.

The legislation, drafted by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, will aim to address excessive use of force, qualified immunity and racial profiling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday. Qualified immunity makes it harder for victims of violence and their families to sue police.

Protesters across the country have called for reform following a string of police-involved killings of black men and women. The deaths, in particular the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, have led to increased furor over entrenched racism in the United States.

The legislation would mark the first federal effort to overhaul policing spurred by perhaps the biggest nationwide reckoning over racism in decades. Pelosi, a California Democrat, said she hopes the U.S. has reached an "inflection point" in improving the justice system.

It is unclear now what police reform legislation could pass both the Democratic-held House and GOP-controlled Senate.

Asked if she sees systemic racism in policing, the California Democrat did not answer directly. She said "we certainly do see that this is more than one or two people acting. There is a record."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

