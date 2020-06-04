Good news for small businesses as Senate passes PPP reform bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business owners who received a forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program are likely getting more leeway on how to spend those funds. The Senate passed legislation Wednesday night that restructures how entrepreneurs can use loans issued through a new federal relief program for small businesses ailing from the economic contagion unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Many business owners have called on Congress to update the Paycheck Protection Program as they struggle to meet its terms and fear they may be forced to take on debt even as their businesses haven't fully recovered.

Loan forgiveness rules

PPP loans convert into a federal grant if business owners meet certain conditions. Current rules require business owners to spend their money within eight weeks and direct 75% of funding toward payroll costs to get their loan fully forgiven. The new legislation extends the deadline to 24 weeks from eight weeks and reduces the share of funding that must be directed toward payroll costs to 60%. It also pushes back a June 30 deadline to rehire laid-off workers. The Small Business Administration, which oversees the lending program, had approved 4.5 million PPP loans worth $510.6 billion as of Wednesday evening. More than $120 billion in funding is still available.

People thought two months was probably going to be enough to get it done. It turned out, it's not. Paul Becht CPA and partner at accounting firm Margolin, Winer & Evens

The legislation comes as most borrowers are poised to extinguish their funding by the end of June. The current eight-week spending period ends for 30% of borrowers by June 14, according to a recent NFIB survey. Another 36% will do so in the second half of the month. However, some businesses may not be able to re-open by the time their funding runs out due to existing state or city orders, leaving many wondering how they'll continue to fund operations after PPP funds are gone. They may also be re-opening at a fraction of their prior capacity due to social-distancing concerns. "People thought two months was probably going to be enough to get it done," said Paul Becht, CPA, a partner at accounting firm Margolin, Winer & Evens. "It turned out, it's not."