Beware these common scams that specifically target seniors

skynesher

Scammers gravitate to tightened finances like moths to a flame. To complicate matters, shelter-in-place restrictions have pushed people to make more online transactions. That means new opportunities for fraudsters to take advantage of seniors who may be new digital accountholders. Between financial worries and health fears about the novel coronavirus, it's a time to be hyper-alert regarding four points of contact: phone calls, text messages, email and social media. Older Americans are likelier to be victims of ID theft, according to IDology, which provides identity protection services. The top issue is having a credit or debit card stolen, and the pandemic has likely helped spike an upswing in crime against senior citizens.

1. ID theft can be sold

An overwhelming percentage of seniors don't know or don't believe that their personal information, such as Social Security numbers and bank account information, can be bought for a few dollars on the dark web. Protect your information by learning to spot phishing scams. These can show up as text messages, emails, phone calls or websites that ask you for private details, such as your Social Security number or bank information. Double-check credentials, whether an organization or an individual, before making donations.

2. 'This is (not) the IRS calling'

sturti | Getty Images

No government agency will ever call, text or contact you on social media saying you owe money. No one will ever offer to help you get your stimulus check faster or other form of government assistance. Requests for gift cards, cash, wire transfers are always fraudulent. Requests for your personal identification, such as Social Security, Medicare ID, driver's license or bank account information, are always fraudulent.

3. False claims