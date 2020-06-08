Bezos to racist customer: 'You're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose'

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, pictured on September 13, 2018.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted another email exchange with an angry customer who criticized the company's support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bezos called the customer's email "sickening" in an Instagram post late Sunday, saying the person was the "kind of customer" he'd be "happy to lose."

The customer's email, which Bezos included in a screenshot, contains profanity-laced insults and racist slurs and says that Amazon's decision to show solidarity with protesters "will ruin [Bezos'] company."

"This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows," Bezos wrote.

"It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose."