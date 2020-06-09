Op-ed: The 'silver lining' of the pandemic is the way it is catalyzing changes in cybersecurity

Rafe Swan | Getty Images

It's often said that massive change can happen by revolution or evolution. Though digital transformation is more evolutionary and less sexy than its more revolutionary cousin, digital disruption, they both result in massive change. But the coronavirus pandemic will reshape and redefine how we connect and do business. We're about to learn what happens when it occurs by both evolution and revolution simultaneously. More than ever before, we need a new vision on the future of work and resiliency and how these two things are linked. Up until early 2020, the steady move toward telecommuting looked like an evolutionary change of curious social implications (albeit with high cybersecurity significance). But in less than a quarter, Covid-19 spurred more lifestyle disruption and economic chaos than any recent bull market or sophisticated cyberthreat actor. It's reshaped how we do business. Telecommuting might not be perceived as the "electronic Pearl Harbor" (the 1990s cybersecurity euphemism coined for a high-impact cybersecurity event) that serves as a catalyst for revolutionary change in how we architect the security of networks, but if we have the courage and clarity this moment demands, the current telework requirements might be the catalyst for change that leads us to an advanced spot. It is a silver lining during these difficult times.

The events of this year provided jolting, revolutionary changes, coupled with an acceleration of what some employers were already doing to secure remote offices and employees. But in the chaos and intensity of response necessary, we have some choices to make that can make us safer, more productive and more connected or, if we fail to seize the moment, set ourselves up for future jolting impacts to our cybersecurity posture. Before the coronavirus pandemic, avant-garde organizations had shifted the security paradigm, inspiring new conventions for working outside the office, interacting with connections and cameras that are seemingly everywhere, and the integrated security necessary to do it safely and privately.

Covid-19 has instantly transformed cybersecurity agility and resiliency from a nicety to a necessity.

Over the past three years, the most forward-thinking organizations deployed security to bolster the network edge, an attackable flank that is quickly expanding due to the continued pervasiveness of mobility, IoT and 5G. For the organizations that already made this evolutionary pivot, the foundational structures were mostly in place to meet the challenge of the redefined nature of distributed work amid Covid-19 distancing precautions. For this they should be thankful and excited that their instincts and allocations were well placed. I can imagine Yogi Berra quipping, "Hindsight is always clearer when looking backward."