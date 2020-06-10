Fed holds rates near zero — here's exactly what that means for your wallet

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will hold its benchmark interest rate near zero through 2022 to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. "The Fed has cut interest rates as low as they are going to go without going into negative rates," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. The economic shock from Covid-19 may call for drastic measures, but negative interest rates are not one of them — at least not yet. In addition to slashing interest rates to near zero, the central bank also said it will continue to increase its bond holdings to preserve the flow of credit.

At the same time, mortgage rates are substantially lower, also to the benefit of only some. The average 30-year fixed rate is now at a record low of 3.47%, according to Bankrate. However, some lenders have stopped offering certain refinancing options and jumbo mortgage programs, due to the new risk in the market from the mortgage bailout program, part of the CARES Act. "Credit is tightening, so while rates are at record lows, fewer borrowers are able to take advantage of that," McBride said.

Stashing cash? Savings rates sink