Here's what negative interest rates from Fed would mean for you

The economic shock from Covid-19 may call for drastic measures, but negative interest rates are not one of them — at least not yet.

The Federal Reserve has never brought its benchmark rate into negative territory and, according to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the central bank is not considering going to negative interest rates now.

Experts agree. "I view that as an eventuality but not in the near term," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

The Fed has already taken several aggressive steps to preserve the flow of credit, including slashing interest rates to near zero and pumping liquidity into strained areas of the financial markets. What comes next is the challenge.

More from Personal Finance:

How to come back from a surprise hit to your finances

Here are some money moves you should make now

Americans are saving more and spending less

President Donald Trump has been advocating for negative interest rates long before the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a standstill, arguing that erasing borrowing costs would spur economic growth.

"Negative interest rates sound like fun, but it's nothing to wish for," McBride said.

"It hasn't even proven to be effective," he added. "Parts of Europe have had negative interest rates for seven years and it hasn't done anything — their economies were reeling then, they're reeling now."

And even if the federal funds rate, which is what banks charge one another for short-term borrowing, fell below zero, that is not the rate that consumers pay.

The prime rate, which is the rate that banks extend to their most creditworthy customers, is typically 3 percentage points higher than the federal funds rate.