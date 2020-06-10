A surprise hit to your finances could set you back for years, report says. Here's how to stage a comeback

Anyone whose financial picture isn't looking so rosy right now may want to prepare themselves for how long it can take to recover from an unexpected setback.

A survey conducted prior to the Covid-19 pandemic shows that about 75% of respondents had dealt with at least one major financial setback in the past, according to a report released Wednesday by Ameriprise Financial.

While many respondents (48%) reported they had recovered fully from their biggest setback — some even doing better than before the unforeseen event — 40% said it took three to five years to get their finances back on track.

"One important thing to know is that financial setbacks are actually really common," said Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise. "And when we look at the top reasons for the setbacks in the survey, a number of them have been magnified or compounded for millions of people in the current environment."

Market losses ranked as the top financial setback (26%), followed by earning less than expected (23%), job loss (20%), supporting family members (17%), bad financial decisions (16%), divorce (12%) and illness (12%).