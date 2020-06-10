'We saw cold-blooded murder' — Citigroup's Ray McGuire to CEOs: This time must be different

Citigroup Vice Chairman Ray McGuire implored corporate leaders Wednesday to take real steps to combat systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd.

"We welcome the millions of dollars. We welcome the relatable messages, but we need to do more," McGuire said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "This is a defining moment in the course of American history, and we ought to take that moment. Otherwise, it will have been another sad day in the neighborhood."

McGuire, one of the most prominent black executives in finance, said he thinks Floyd's death and the subsequent wave of protests and activism has the potential to create lasting change in the U.S. He pointed to the diverse backgrounds of protestors, across ages and races.

"Maybe this time is different because there's no confusion. We saw cold-blooded murder," McGuire said, referencing the video of Floyd laying on the ground with a white Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd cried out he could not breathe. All four officers involved in the Memorial Day arrest have been fired and criminally charged.

McGuire said his 7-year-old son asked his wife about the video, saying, "'Mommy, is he going to do that to me? And mommy, will he do that to you? Will he do that to pappa?'"

As chairman of Citigroup's banking, capital markets and advisory business, McGuire said that Floyd is now part of the "innocent dead, from Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin to Ahmaud Arbery to Breonna Taylor to Eric Garner."

Now, after Floyd's funeral service Tuesday in Houston, "Let this not just be another stop by another gravemarker," said McGuire.