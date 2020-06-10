Stock market live updates: Dow futures up, Fed ahead, tech shares rise, airline stocks fall

Traders wearing masks work inside posts, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

8:20 am: Fed to release economic projections after meeting

Federal Reserve officials will indicate where they see GDP, unemployment and inflation heading as the U.S. begins its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. As the Federal Open Market Committee wraps up its two-day meeting Wednesday, markets are expecting little in the way of policy changes, but will get to see how policymakers see the recovery unfolding. In addition, the Fed will release its "dot plot" of individual members' projections for interest rates. While there likely won't be any shifts soon, the plot will give an indication on whether members see negative rates as a possibility. Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference afterwards. –Cox

8:17 am: Bank of America raises price target on Alphabet, Facebook

Tech has been leading the market higher, and Bank of America believes these names will continue to outperform. On Wednesday the firm raised its target on Alphabet to $1,610 from $1,420 based on ad revenue and monetization trends. The new target is about 11% above where the stock currently trades. When it comes to Facebook, the firm believes the company "has strong ability to capitalize on the surge in usage seen during shelter in place orders." The firm's new $265 target represents 11% upside. Bank of America also raised its target on Pinterest to $24 to $22, and on Snap from $20 to $24. –Stevens

8:14 am: Tesla rises on report of scaling Semi truck production

7:52 am: Tech stocks rising again

Major tech stocks moved higher in premarket trading, continuing a strong rally for the sector that pushed the Nasdaq Composite above 10,000 briefly on Tuesday. Facebook, Amazon and Apple rose more than 1% in premarket trading, while Alphabet and Netflix posted smaller gains. —Pound

7:35 am: United and JetBlue downgraded at JPMorgan, rally can't last 'much longer'

7:30 am: Dow futures dip ahead of Fed announcement, but Nasdaq set for more gains