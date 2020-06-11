What to watch today: Dow set to sink on concerns about a second wave of coronavirus in U.S.

BY THE NUMBERS

Bank of America Securities raised its price target on Apple (APPL) stock to a Wall Street high of $390 a share from the prior $340 a share, while maintaining a buy rating. The firm cited a number of positive factors including the upcoming 5G iPhone cycle and projected 20% growth in hardware sales next year. Tesla (TSLA) won Chinese government approval to build Model 3 vehicles with cobalt-free LFP batteries. Zoom (ZM) shut down the account of an activist who was holding an event on the video conferencing platform to commemorate China's Tiananmen Square crackdown. The move has prompted accusations that Zoom, a U.S. company, has bowed to pressure from Beijing. Walt Disney (DIS) plans to begin a phased reopening of its Disneyland resort in California in July. The plan must still receive approval from state and local officials. Tailored Brands (TLRD) said it may have to seek bankruptcy protection if sales continue to slump. The parent of the Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank clothing chains said it was taking "decisive actions to manage liquidity." Tyson Foods (TSN) said it was cooperating with a Justice Department probe into poultry price-fixing. The meat and poultry producer is participating in a program that shields Tyson and its employees from prosecution or fines. Beyond Meat (BYND) announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Europe. The plant-based burger maker acquired a new factory in the Netherlands that should be in operation by the end of the year, as well as opening another Netherlands manufacturing plant in partnership with Dutch meat producer Zandbergen. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will seek concessions from lenders, in order to prevent the carrier from falling out of compliance with certain debt requirements. Under current conditions, Delta said it would be out of compliance by early next year.

