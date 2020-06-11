[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference on the Covid-19 outbreak following two weeks of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Every part of the state has now begun to reopen in varying degrees. New York City entered phase one of the state's reopening plan on Monday. Cuomo declared that the state's "mojo's back" as the daily number of new cases continues to decline.

On Wednesday, Cuomo unveiled renovations at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where he emphasized that the state intends to ramp up investment in infrastructure projects while activity remains low. He also urged New Yorkers to take precautions to reduce the risk of spread as other states, including Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, see upticks in infections and hospitalizations.

"Reopening is actually much harder than closing. Closing was abrupt and disruptive, but it was simple. Everything is closed. Reopening is more delicate and more nuanced," Cuomo said Wednesday. "If you look at the states and the countries that have been reopening, more of them have gotten into trouble than not"

The virus has infected more than 380,156 people across New York state and killed at least 30,542 people there, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

