Coronavirus live updates: WHO warns of 'hotspots' in Africa; Regeneron tests its potential therapy on humans

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped two million as the virus begins to spread more rapidly in some states that aggressively reopened such as Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and others. While health officials expected cases to rise as states reopened, the focus now is on ensuring that surges don't boil over into uncontrolled outbreaks.

Biotech company Regeneron announced it has started to test its potential coronavirus drug on humans to evaluate if it can effectively treat and even prevent Covid-19.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 7.39 million

Global deaths: At least 417,109

U.S. cases: More than 2 million

U.S. deaths: At least 112,924

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.